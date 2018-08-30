Ternio Market Cap Reaches $11.64 Million (TERN)

Ternio (CURRENCY:TERN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 30th. In the last seven days, Ternio has traded down 13.9% against the dollar. One Ternio token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0284 or 0.00000415 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Stellarport and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. Ternio has a market capitalization of $11.64 million and approximately $15,482.00 worth of Ternio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004759 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014592 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000343 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00274430 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00152011 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00034059 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00010776 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Ternio

Ternio’s launch date was February 6th, 2018. Ternio’s total supply is 999,924,400 tokens and its circulating supply is 409,218,896 tokens. The official website for Ternio is www.ternio.io. The official message board for Ternio is medium.com/@ternio. Ternio’s official Twitter account is @terniotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ternio is /r/TernioToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ternio

Ternio can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Stellarport and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ternio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ternio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ternio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

