Tesco (TSCO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Tesco (LON:TSCO) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. Barclays currently has a GBX 280 ($3.61) price objective on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TSCO. HSBC reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Monday, August 13th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Tesco from GBX 265 ($3.42) to GBX 295 ($3.81) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.55) price objective on shares of Tesco in a report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Monday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 248.76 ($3.21).

Get Tesco alerts:

TSCO stock opened at GBX 244.86 ($3.16) on Wednesday. Tesco has a fifty-two week low of GBX 165.35 ($2.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 217.31 ($2.80).

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company also provides retail banking and insurance services. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, Thailand, and internationally. The company serves its customers through 6,809 stores, as well as online.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.