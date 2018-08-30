Tesla (TSLA) Given a $291.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a $291.00 target price on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays set a $210.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Nomura set a $400.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen set a $200.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morningstar set a $179.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $310.21.

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA stock opened at $305.01 on Monday. Tesla has a one year low of $244.59 and a one year high of $389.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.07 billion, a PE ratio of -26.92 and a beta of 0.65.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The electric vehicle producer reported ($3.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.61) by $0.55. Tesla had a negative net margin of 19.89% and a negative return on equity of 50.84%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.33) earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Tesla will post -10.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, VP John Douglas Field sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.27, for a total transaction of $1,077,810.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,964 shares in the company, valued at $7,531,736.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.26, for a total transaction of $671,737.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 150,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,813,518.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the second quarter valued at $103,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth about $114,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth about $124,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 154.4% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.26% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.