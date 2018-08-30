TeslaCoin (TES) Price Tops $0.0104 on Top Exchanges

TeslaCoin (CURRENCY:TES) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 30th. In the last seven days, TeslaCoin has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. One TeslaCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000151 BTC on major exchanges. TeslaCoin has a market cap of $792,236.00 and approximately $172.00 worth of TeslaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitswift (BITS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004081 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000694 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded 32.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000341 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004616 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007100 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000080 BTC.

TeslaCoin Profile

TeslaCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on January 17th, 2014. TeslaCoin’s total supply is 76,427,961 coins. TeslaCoin’s official Twitter account is @Teslacoins. The official website for TeslaCoin is tesla-coin.com. The Reddit community for TeslaCoin is /r/Teslamovement and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling TeslaCoin

TeslaCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TeslaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TeslaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TeslaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

