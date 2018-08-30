The Carlyle Group LP (CG) Short Interest Update

The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 990,955 shares, a drop of 31.5% from the July 31st total of 1,446,182 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 601,703 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, insider Pamela L. Bentley sold 14,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $344,549.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,015.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 2,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total transaction of $251,797,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,329,197 shares of company stock valued at $253,721,987 in the last quarter.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 175,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 50,493 shares during the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 356,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,583,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $883,000. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 200,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after acquiring an additional 46,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 1,133,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,154,000 after acquiring an additional 498,397 shares during the last quarter. 40.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CG opened at $23.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.80. The Carlyle Group has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $25.90.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $840.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.35 million. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The Carlyle Group’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 10th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.36%.

Several research analysts recently commented on CG shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $28.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group LP is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments in Fintech sector. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.