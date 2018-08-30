Theravance Biopharma Inc (TBPH) EVP Bradford J. Shafer Sells 7,119 Shares

Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) EVP Bradford J. Shafer sold 7,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $197,267.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,327,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ TBPH traded up $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $28.89. 748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,414. Theravance Biopharma Inc has a one year low of $21.27 and a one year high of $35.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.52.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.44. Theravance Biopharma had a negative net margin of 640.07% and a negative return on equity of 261.70%. The company had revenue of $23.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Theravance Biopharma Inc will post -4.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBPH. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $419,000. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TBPH. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Leerink Swann set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes human therapeutics. The company offers VIBATIV (telavancin), a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with infections due to Staphylococcus aureus and other Gram-positive bacteria.

