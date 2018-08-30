Third Point LLC Sells 1,200,000 Shares of Worldpay Inc (WP)

Third Point LLC lessened its stake in Worldpay Inc (NYSE:WP) by 29.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,900,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,200,000 shares during the quarter. Worldpay makes up about 1.7% of Third Point LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Third Point LLC’s holdings in Worldpay were worth $237,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Worldpay in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Robecosam AG bought a new stake in Worldpay during the first quarter worth $123,000. SWS Partners bought a new stake in Worldpay during the first quarter worth $128,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Worldpay during the first quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Worldpay during the second quarter worth $136,000. Institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on WP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Worldpay from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Worldpay from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on Worldpay from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Raymond James started coverage on Worldpay in a report on Friday, June 15th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Worldpay from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Worldpay currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.28.

In other news, CEO Philip Jansen sold 130,908 shares of Worldpay stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $12,077,572.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephanie Ferris sold 2,500 shares of Worldpay stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $96.02. The stock had a trading volume of 20,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,856,454. The firm has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Worldpay Inc has a 52 week low of $67.71 and a 52 week high of $96.94.

Worldpay (NYSE:WP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.81 million. Worldpay had a positive return on equity of 14.55% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 90.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Worldpay Inc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Worldpay Profile

Worldpay, Inc, through its subsidiary, Vantiv Holding, LLC, provides electronic payment processing services to merchants and financial institutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Merchant Services and Financial Institution Services. The Merchant Services segment offers merchant acquiring and payment processing services, such as authorization and settlement, customer service, chargeback and retrieval processing, and interchange management to national merchants, and regional and small-to-mid sized businesses.

