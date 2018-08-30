Third Point LLC Takes Position in Camping World Holdings Inc (CWH)

Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,825,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,568,000. Third Point LLC owned about 3.22% of Camping World as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Camping World during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Camping World during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Camping World during the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Camping World by 111.2% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Camping World by 41.7% during the first quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CWH. ValuEngine upgraded Camping World from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Camping World from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Camping World from $52.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on Camping World from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Camping World from $62.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.58.

Shares of Camping World stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.36. The company had a trading volume of 9,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,074,451. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.93. Camping World Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $18.16 and a 1-year high of $47.62.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Camping World had a positive return on equity of 211.54% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. research analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings Inc will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts. The company operates through Consumer Services and Plans, and Retail segments. It provides emergency roadside assistance; property and casualty insurance programs; travel assist programs; extended vehicle service contracts; co-branded credit cards; vehicle financing and refinancing; club memberships; and publications and directories.

