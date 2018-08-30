Thomson Reuters Corp Forecasted to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share (TRI)

Thomson Reuters Corp (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Thomson Reuters in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 28th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.13. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Thomson Reuters’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 31st.

Shares of TRI opened at C$58.06 on Thursday. Thomson Reuters has a 1 year low of C$46.69 and a 1 year high of C$61.11.

In other news, Director David William Ian Craig sold 9,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.30, for a total transaction of C$376,361.70. Also, Director Deirdre Stanley sold 5,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.00, for a total value of C$213,364.00. Insiders have sold a total of 38,372 shares of company stock worth $1,558,508 over the last ninety days.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.449 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information for professional markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Financial & Risk, Legal, and Tax & Accounting. It sells electronic content and services to professionals primarily on a subscription basis. The Financial & Risk segment offers critical news, information, and analytics enabling transactions and connecting communities of trading, investment, financial, and corporate professionals.

