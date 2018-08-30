Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI) to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) – National Bank Financial lowered their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for Thomson Reuters in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 28th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.10. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Thomson Reuters’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Thomson Reuters from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thomson Reuters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.08.

NYSE TRI opened at $45.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. Thomson Reuters has a 52 week low of $36.52 and a 52 week high of $48.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.65.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.98%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 6,100.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the second quarter worth about $141,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 955.5% during the second quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.64% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information for professional markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Financial & Risk, Legal, and Tax & Accounting. It sells electronic content and services to professionals primarily on a subscription basis. The Financial & Risk segment offers critical news, information, and analytics enabling transactions and connecting communities of trading, investment, financial, and corporate professionals.

