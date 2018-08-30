TI Fluid Systems (TIFS) Hits New 12-Month High at $292.60

TI Fluid Systems PLC (LON:TIFS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 292.60 ($3.77) and last traded at GBX 290 ($3.74), with a volume of 224419 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 276.20 ($3.56).

Several research firms recently commented on TIFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TI Fluid Systems to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 300 ($3.87) to GBX 370 ($4.77) in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on TI Fluid Systems from GBX 252 ($3.25) to GBX 350 ($4.51) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 390 ($5.03) target price on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on TI Fluid Systems from GBX 329 ($4.24) to GBX 330 ($4.26) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.90) target price (up previously from GBX 370 ($4.77)) on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TI Fluid Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 350 ($4.51).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be given a €0.03 ($0.04) dividend. This is an increase from TI Fluid Systems’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 1.01%.

About TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS)

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and supplies automotive fluid storage, carrying, and delivery systems for the light duty automotive market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems, and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems. The Fluid Carrying Systems segment offers brake and fuel lines/chassis bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

