Tina M. Chang Sells 500 Shares of Weyco Group, Inc. (WEYS) Stock

Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) Director Tina M. Chang sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $18,415.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,154.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Weyco Group stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,876. The company has a market cap of $384.15 million, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.51. Weyco Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $39.93.

Get Weyco Group alerts:

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $60.89 million during the quarter. Weyco Group had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 7.87%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 29th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 28th.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Weyco Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Weyco Group in the first quarter worth $210,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Weyco Group in the second quarter worth $233,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Weyco Group by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,495 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Weyco Group in the second quarter worth $414,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Weyco Group by 350.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,243 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 21,194 shares during the period. 30.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weyco Group Company Profile

Weyco Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and distributes footwear. The company operates through two segments, North American Wholesale and North American Retail. It engages in the design and marketing footwear for men, women, and children under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, Rafters, and Umi brand names.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Weyco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.