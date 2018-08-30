Tiverton Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Aetna Inc (AET)

Tiverton Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Aetna Inc (NYSE:AET) by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,754 shares during the period. Tiverton Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aetna were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AET. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aetna by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,715,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,890,000 after acquiring an additional 82,492 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Aetna by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,797,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,859 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aetna by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY purchased a new stake in shares of Aetna in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,393,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aetna in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,190,000. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AET opened at $199.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $64.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Aetna Inc has a 1-year low of $149.69 and a 1-year high of $199.95.

Aetna (NYSE:AET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.39. Aetna had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.42 EPS. Aetna’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Aetna Inc will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Aetna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine cut Aetna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Aetna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Aetna from $208.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.38.

Aetna Profile

Aetna Inc operates as a health care benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Care, Group Insurance, and Large Case Pensions. The Health Care segment offers medical, pharmacy benefit management service, dental, behavioral health, and vision plans on an insured and employer-funded basis.

