Tiverton Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA)

Tiverton Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 198.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,202 shares during the period. Tiverton Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HCA. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 541.9% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 9,933.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 112,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 111,650 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. Hyman Charles D acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Signition LP acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. 70.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $132.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.53. HCA Healthcare Inc has a twelve month low of $71.18 and a twelve month high of $132.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.64.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $11.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.21% and a negative return on equity of 61.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.24%.

In other news, insider Jonathan B. Perlin sold 83,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $10,162,356.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,858,068. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles J. Hall sold 34,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.93, for a total transaction of $4,433,861.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,124 shares in the company, valued at $12,749,251.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 210,711 shares of company stock valued at $25,431,495. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Leerink Swann boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.76.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.