Tocagen Inc (TOCA) Receives $16.50 Average PT from Analysts

Tocagen Inc (NASDAQ:TOCA) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.88.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TOCA. ValuEngine raised shares of Tocagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tocagen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Tocagen in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Tocagen in a research report on Monday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Tocagen in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

TOCA stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,230. The stock has a market cap of $165.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 2.23. Tocagen has a 52 week low of $7.52 and a 52 week high of $14.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 6.06.

Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 million. Tocagen had a negative return on equity of 77.46% and a negative net margin of 130,944.75%. sell-side analysts predict that Tocagen will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its position in Tocagen by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 42,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 5,839 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tocagen in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tocagen by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 12,472 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Tocagen by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 35,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 13,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Tocagen in the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. 28.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tocagen

Tocagen Inc, a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells.

