Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 5,036 Shares of Alkermes Plc (ALKS)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Alkermes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Alkermes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Alkermes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alkermes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in Alkermes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000.

ALKS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alkermes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Friday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.71.

In other news, SVP James M. Frates sold 16,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $842,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Mitchell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $47,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,853,980. Insiders own 5.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALKS stock opened at $45.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of -123.27 and a beta of 1.73. Alkermes Plc has a 52 week low of $39.54 and a 52 week high of $71.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $304.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.58 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Alkermes Plc will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability; and BYDUREON (exenatide extended-release for injectable suspension) and BYDUREON BCise for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

