Toronto Dominion Bank Takes $592,000 Position in AmeriCold Realty Trust (COLD)

Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 26,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $596,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,066,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,141,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,825,000. 60.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AmeriCold Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE COLD opened at $24.64 on Thursday. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $16.13 and a 52 week high of $24.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $394.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.08 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that AmeriCold Realty Trust will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

COLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

AmeriCold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 158 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 934 million cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

See Also: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for AmeriCold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmeriCold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.