Town Centre Securities’ (TOWN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Town Centre Securities (LON:TOWN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Tuesday. They presently have a GBX 340 ($4.39) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.09% from the company’s current price.

Shares of Town Centre Securities stock opened at GBX 274 ($3.53) on Tuesday. Town Centre Securities has a twelve month low of GBX 266 ($3.43) and a twelve month high of GBX 318.75 ($4.11).

Town Centre Securities PLC (TCS) is a leading UK property investment & development company with property assets of approximately £385 million. With more than 50 years' experience, a commitment to sustainable development and a reputation for quality & innovation, TCS create outstanding mixed use developments close to transport hubs in Leeds, London, Manchester, Edinburgh and Glasgow.

