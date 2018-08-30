Traders Buy Large Volume of Green Plains Call Options (GPRE)

Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 2,017 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,937% compared to the typical volume of 99 call options.

GPRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub raised Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Stephens lowered Green Plains from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $25.00 price objective on Green Plains and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.20.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Shares of GPRE stock opened at $17.30 on Thursday. Green Plains has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $21.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $745.73 million, a P/E ratio of -20.12 and a beta of 1.04.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.28. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $986.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. Green Plains’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Green Plains will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 24th. Green Plains’s dividend payout ratio is currently -55.81%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 1,751.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,852 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 8,374 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,392,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,076,000 after acquiring an additional 14,541 shares during the last quarter. Precocity Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,320,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,415,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,365,376 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,986,000 after acquiring an additional 65,367 shares during the last quarter.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.