Traders Purchase Large Volume of Movado Group Call Options (MOV)

Movado Group, Inc (NYSE:MOV) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 495 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 607% compared to the typical volume of 70 call options.

Shares of NYSE MOV opened at $41.80 on Thursday. Movado Group has a twelve month low of $26.09 and a twelve month high of $53.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28 and a beta of -0.22.

Get Movado Group alerts:

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. Movado Group had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $144.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Movado Group will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

MOV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Movado Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Sidoti upgraded Movado Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Movado Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Movado Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

In related news, Director Richard Cote sold 2,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $107,206.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 187,283 shares in the company, valued at $9,064,497.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan H. Howard sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total value of $368,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,088.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,448 shares of company stock valued at $5,858,628. 30.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Movado Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Movado Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Movado Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Movado Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Movado Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes fine watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers its watches under the Coach, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, Rebecca Minkoff and Uri Minkoff, Scuderia Ferrari, HUGO BOSS, Juicy Couture, Lacoste, Movado, and Tommy Hilfiger brand names.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Movado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.