TransAlta Co. (TAC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0305 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, October 1st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st.

TransAlta has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 45.8% per year over the last three years. TransAlta has a payout ratio of 800.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect TransAlta to earn $0.06 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 266.7%.

NYSE:TAC opened at $5.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.24. TransAlta has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $345.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.90 million. TransAlta had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.67%. analysts expect that TransAlta will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TAC shares. ValuEngine upgraded TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. TD Securities started coverage on TransAlta in a research report on Friday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. TransAlta presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. The company operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate.

