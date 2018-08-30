Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR Class B (TGS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR Class B (NYSE:TGS) from a strong sell rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has $16.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Transportadora de Gas del Sur, S.A. transports natural gas in Argentina. The Company’s pipeline systems connect major gas fields in southern and western Argentina with distributors of gas in those areas and in the greater Buenos Aires area. Transportadora’s service area contains approximately 4.7 million end users, including approximately 2.7 milliom in the greater Buenos Aires area. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Santander upgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR Class B from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR Class B from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR Class B presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.50.

NYSE TGS opened at $12.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR Class B has a 12-month low of $11.76 and a 12-month high of $24.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.278 per share. This represents a yield of 1.9%. This is a positive change from Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR Class B’s previous annual dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 20th. Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR Class B’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.30%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGS. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR Class B during the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR Class B during the second quarter valued at about $152,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR Class B during the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR Class B during the fourth quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR Class B during the second quarter valued at about $335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.38% of the company’s stock.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR Class B Company Profile

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquids Production and Commercialization, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,706 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

