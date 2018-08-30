Travis Perkins plc (TPK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,280.38 ($16.52).

A number of research firms have weighed in on TPK. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,420 ($18.32) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Friday, May 25th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,645 ($21.22) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. UBS Group cut Travis Perkins to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 1,715 ($22.12) to GBX 1,515 ($19.54) in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Tuesday, July 17th.

In related news, insider Ruth Anderson bought 63 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,410 ($18.19) per share, with a total value of £888.30 ($1,145.90). Also, insider Coline McConville acquired 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,192 ($15.38) per share, with a total value of £894 ($1,153.25). Insiders have purchased 261 shares of company stock valued at $347,844 over the last 90 days.

Travis Perkins stock traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,130 ($14.58). 436,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,660,000. Travis Perkins has a 52-week low of GBX 1,233.50 ($15.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,709 ($22.05).

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported GBX 53.50 ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 52.90 ($0.68) by GBX 0.60 ($0.01). Travis Perkins had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 3.07%.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 15.50 ($0.20) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 4th. This represents a yield of 1.31%.

About Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins plc operates as a builder's merchant and home improvement product retailer in the United Kingdom. The company's General Merchanting division supplies building materials for various types of repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as new residential and commercial constructions.

