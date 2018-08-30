Trexquant Investment LP Takes $333,000 Position in Nexa Resources SA (NEXA)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources SA (NYSE:NEXA) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Nexa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Nexa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Nexa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Nexa Resources by 4,503.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 18,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Nexa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $385,000. 11.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEXA opened at $12.23 on Thursday. Nexa Resources SA has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $21.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion and a PE ratio of 11.85.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.17. Nexa Resources had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $636.52 million during the quarter. sell-side analysts predict that Nexa Resources SA will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NEXA shares. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $23.50 target price on shares of Nexa Resources in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $23.00 target price on Nexa Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nexa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Nexa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Nexa Resources from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.59.

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business in Latin America. It also produces copper, lead, silver and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

