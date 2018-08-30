Triple-S Management (GTS) Earns Media Sentiment Score of 0.09

Press coverage about Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Triple-S Management earned a news sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the company an impact score of 47.9415906615917 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

GTS stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.98. The company had a trading volume of 131,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Triple-S Management has a 52 week low of $21.14 and a 52 week high of $44.01. The company has a market capitalization of $519.97 million, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.22.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $763.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.40 million. Triple-S Management had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Triple-S Management will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

GTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triple-S Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Triple-S Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Triple-S Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th.

Triple-S Management Company Profile

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid markets in Puerto Rico, the United States. The company operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance.

