TRON (TRX) Market Capitalization Tops $1.66 Billion

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 29th. TRON has a total market capitalization of $1.66 billion and $137.41 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TRON has traded 26.5% higher against the US dollar. One TRON coin can now be purchased for $0.0252 or 0.00000360 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, LATOKEN, Qryptos and Fatbtc.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004880 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003198 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014273 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.71 or 0.00281275 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00158230 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00035771 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00011445 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000638 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About TRON

TRON’s genesis date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 99,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,748,111,645 coins. TRON’s official website is tron.network. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TRON Coin Trading

TRON can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, YoBit, Gate.io, Allcoin, OTCBTC, Koinex, CoinBene, Neraex, Huobi, Exmo, Hotbit, Coinrail, CoinEx, OKEx, Kryptono, Livecoin, ChaoEX, Cobinhood, CoinEgg, Bithumb, Bitfinex, Mercatox, Bittrex, Bitbns, IDCM, DDEX, LBank, LATOKEN, Rfinex, Braziliex, CoinExchange, OpenLedger DEX, Sistemkoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bibox, Fatbtc, Tokenomy, Binance, BitForex, IDAX, Zebpay, Upbit, DigiFinex, Bit-Z, DragonEX, Cryptomate, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, BitFlip, HitBTC, RightBTC, CoinTiger, Ovis, Coindeal, Stocks.Exchange, Indodax, CoinFalcon, Coinnest, LiteBit.eu, Tidex and Qryptos. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

