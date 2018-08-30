Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A (FOXA) Rating Lowered to Buy at ValuEngine

Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FOXA) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A in a report on Sunday, August 12th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

FOXA opened at $45.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.26. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $50.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 14.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A by 19.2% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 28,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A by 2,602.5% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 304,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,161,000 after acquiring an additional 293,248 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A by 0.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 741,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A by 70.7% during the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 16,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 6,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A during the second quarter worth $238,415,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A Company Profile

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments.

