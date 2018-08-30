TWIST (TWIST) Trading Down 12.7% Over Last Week

TWIST (CURRENCY:TWIST) traded up 9.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 30th. In the last seven days, TWIST has traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar. TWIST has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $200.00 worth of TWIST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TWIST coin can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.28 or 0.02575991 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00011562 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000692 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005008 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002189 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002011 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000040 BTC.

BlueCoin (BLU) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000045 BTC.

About TWIST

TWIST (CRYPTO:TWIST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. TWIST’s total supply is 211,145,637 coins. TWIST’s official Twitter account is @twist_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. TWIST’s official website is twist.network.

TWIST Coin Trading

TWIST can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TWIST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TWIST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TWIST using one of the exchanges listed above.

