Two Harbors Investment Corp (TWO) Short Interest Down 56.7% in August

Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,558,908 shares, a decrease of 56.7% from the July 31st total of 12,843,789 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,276,121 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “$15.84” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Barclays set a $17.00 target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Compass Point set a $16.00 target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.58.

Shares of NYSE:TWO opened at $15.58 on Thursday. Two Harbors Investment has a 12-month low of $13.85 and a 12-month high of $16.83. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 80.75% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $172.12 million for the quarter. equities analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James J. Bender sold 3,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total value of $53,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,414. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Siering purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.41 per share, for a total transaction of $77,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWO. Global X Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,815,000. HL Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $821,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA lifted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA now owns 113,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 36,302 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 18,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares during the period. 65.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

