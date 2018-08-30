Tyers Asset Management LLC Buys 10,648 Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL)

Tyers Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 52.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,648 shares during the quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $4,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Elgethun Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EL. UBS Group began coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $156.00 price objective on Estee Lauder Companies and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley cut Estee Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Monday, May 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.34.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $140.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $50.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.62. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $105.16 and a twelve month high of $158.80.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 20th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. research analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 33.70%.

In other news, Director Jane Lauder sold 36,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total value of $4,840,778.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,000,279.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.24% of the company’s stock.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products for face, eyes, lips, and nails, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

