Tyers Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Republic Services, Inc. (RSG)

Tyers Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,122 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $4,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the second quarter worth about $1,021,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Republic Services by 531.6% during the second quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Republic Services by 68.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,190,000 after buying an additional 48,561 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the second quarter worth about $419,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG grew its stake in Republic Services by 23.5% during the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 42,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,922,000 after buying an additional 8,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RSG shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Republic Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.29.

In related news, insider Donald W. Slager sold 225,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total value of $16,483,096.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 378,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,603,239.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 91,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total transaction of $6,671,035.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 378,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,610,799.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 326,568 shares of company stock valued at $23,819,132. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RSG stock opened at $73.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.26 and a 12 month high of $74.78.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 1st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 28th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 56.79%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

