Ubiquiti Networks Inc (UBNT) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 31st

Ubiquiti Networks Inc (NASDAQ:UBNT) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Monday, September 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st.

Shares of Ubiquiti Networks stock opened at $86.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 8.87 and a quick ratio of 6.08. Ubiquiti Networks has a 12-month low of $47.78 and a 12-month high of $90.37.

Get Ubiquiti Networks alerts:

Ubiquiti Networks (NASDAQ:UBNT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. The firm had revenue of $269.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.03 million. Ubiquiti Networks had a return on equity of 69.24% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Ubiquiti Networks will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UBNT. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ubiquiti Networks to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a $79.00 target price on Ubiquiti Networks and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub raised Ubiquiti Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. ValuEngine cut Ubiquiti Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ubiquiti Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.15.

About Ubiquiti Networks

Ubiquiti Networks, Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers worldwide. The company's service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other complimentary WLAN products.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.