Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.40 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) will report earnings per share of $2.40 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Ulta Beauty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.46. Ulta Beauty reported earnings of $1.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will report full year earnings of $10.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.78 to $11.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $12.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.30 to $12.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ulta Beauty.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. OTR Global raised Ulta Beauty to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Goldman Sachs Group cut Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $241.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $290.00 price objective on Ulta Beauty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.32.

ULTA stock traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $243.44. 58,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,959. The stock has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.72. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $187.96 and a 1-year high of $261.40.

In related news, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 7,032 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.09, for a total value of $1,779,728.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,380 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,984.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis K. Eck sold 3,500 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.53, for a total value of $880,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 380,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,655,349.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 80,432 shares of company stock valued at $20,206,877. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 120.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at $151,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at $162,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, haircare and skincare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Read More: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ulta Beauty (ULTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.