Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Ulta Beauty worth $7,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 120.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 315.5% in the second quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 32,854 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 24,947 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at about $151,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $163,000. 89.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $241.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.72. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 12 month low of $187.96 and a 12 month high of $261.40.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dennis K. Eck sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.53, for a total value of $880,355.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 380,294 shares in the company, valued at $95,655,349.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dennis K. Eck sold 10,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.57, for a total value of $2,731,213.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 386,794 shares in the company, valued at $96,918,972.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,432 shares of company stock worth $20,206,877 over the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ULTA shares. BidaskClub downgraded Ulta Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. OTR Global upgraded Ulta Beauty to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.32.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, haircare and skincare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.