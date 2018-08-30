Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.11-2.16 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.550-1.563 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.55 billion.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ULTA. OTR Global raised Ulta Beauty to a positive rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ulta Beauty from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $241.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ulta Beauty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $265.32.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA traded up $2.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $244.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,791,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,969. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.72. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $187.96 and a one year high of $261.40.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 9.67%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.44, for a total value of $100,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,778.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 7,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.09, for a total transaction of $1,779,728.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,373,984.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,432 shares of company stock valued at $20,206,877 in the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, haircare and skincare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

