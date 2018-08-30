United States Lime & Minerals (USLM) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub cut shares of United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of United States Lime & Minerals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th.

Get United States Lime & Minerals alerts:

NASDAQ USLM opened at $75.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.96. United States Lime & Minerals has a one year low of $70.56 and a one year high of $101.40.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $39.24 million for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 10.08%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 2.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 260,420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,849,000 after purchasing an additional 7,442 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 171,163 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,360,000 after acquiring an additional 5,770 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 20.4% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 16.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pwmco LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals in the second quarter valued at about $910,000. Institutional investors own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Lime and Limestone Operations, and Natural Gas Interests. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry.

Featured Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for United States Lime & Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Lime & Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.