United States Steel (X) Cut to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $30.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $44.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United States Steel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of United States Steel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of United States Steel from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Longbow Research lowered their target price on shares of United States Steel from $63.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.85.

Get United States Steel alerts:

United States Steel stock opened at $30.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. United States Steel has a twelve month low of $23.16 and a twelve month high of $47.64.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. equities analysts forecast that United States Steel will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is 10.31%.

In related news, VP Sara A. Greenstein sold 3,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $135,262.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 47,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,798,575. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its position in United States Steel by 131.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the second quarter valued at approximately $189,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flat-Rolled Products (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products.

Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.