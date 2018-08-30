Universal Corp (UVV) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV) by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 264,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,186 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Universal were worth $17,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UVV. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal by 4,645.2% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 211,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 207,360 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,416,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,685,000 after purchasing an additional 119,621 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal by 202.0% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 95,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 64,007 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Universal by 190.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 51,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal by 7.7% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 705,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,227,000 after purchasing an additional 50,297 shares during the last quarter. 85.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Universal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th.

In related news, CFO David C. Moore sold 26,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total transaction of $1,688,035.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Adams, Jr. sold 4,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.21, for a total transaction of $294,634.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,512 shares of company stock worth $2,241,070. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of UVV stock opened at $59.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Universal Corp has a one year low of $45.95 and a one year high of $71.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 5th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%.

About Universal

Universal Corporation engages in the supply of leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

