Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B (UHS) Holdings Raised by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B (NYSE:UHS) by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 171,478 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,700 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B were worth $19,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B by 28.1% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,584 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B by 4.5% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,927,332 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $228,215,000 after purchasing an additional 83,298 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B during the first quarter worth about $460,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B by 1.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 250,838 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

UHS stock opened at $128.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.30. Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B has a fifty-two week low of $95.26 and a fifty-two week high of $129.32. The company has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.86.

Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B (NYSE:UHS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.08. Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B’s payout ratio is 5.31%.

UHS has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.56.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

