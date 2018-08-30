Universal Logistics (ULH) Getting Favorable News Coverage, Report Shows

Media coverage about Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) has trended positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Universal Logistics earned a media sentiment score of 0.35 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the transportation company an impact score of 45.2589712932263 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ULH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. BidaskClub raised Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. ValuEngine raised Universal Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Universal Logistics from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Universal Logistics from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Universal Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.33.

ULH traded down $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $35.70. The company had a trading volume of 90 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,996. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.90 and a beta of 1.46. Universal Logistics has a 12-month low of $15.35 and a 12-month high of $37.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $365.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.60 million. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 3.70%. research analysts forecast that Universal Logistics will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th were given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.53%.

In related news, CEO Jeff Rogers sold 7,500 shares of Universal Logistics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $264,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,445,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director H.E. Wolfe sold 10,065 shares of Universal Logistics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $354,791.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Logistics

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers transportation services including dry van, flatbed, heavy haul, and refrigerated services; domestic and international freight forwarding and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

