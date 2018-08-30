Uquid Coin Price Reaches $0.62 on Exchanges (UQC)

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. Over the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. Uquid Coin has a total market capitalization of $6.21 million and approximately $220,641.00 worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uquid Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00009007 BTC on popular exchanges including IDAX, Exrates, TOPBTC and Livecoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004784 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014510 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000348 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00278115 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00153431 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00034969 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00010796 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Uquid Coin Profile

Uquid Coin’s genesis date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin. Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com.

Uquid Coin Token Trading

Uquid Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, IDEX, IDAX, Livecoin, CoinExchange, Exrates and TOPBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uquid Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uquid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

