US Bancorp DE Has $5.20 Million Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,546 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $5,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $821,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,631,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 91.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FDS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and issued a $203.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.08.

In other news, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli sold 10,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.89, for a total transaction of $2,138,194.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,314,559.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip A. Hadley sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.63, for a total value of $14,254,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 651,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,602,023.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $227.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.09 and a 1 year high of $228.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.97.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.05. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 55.91% and a net margin of 19.37%. The business had revenue of $339.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 35.02%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

