US Bancorp DE Sells 4,621 Shares of ResMed Inc. (RMD)

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,442 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,621 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in ResMed were worth $5,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 813,087 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,220,000 after purchasing an additional 87,893 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 78,985 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,181,000 after purchasing an additional 14,701 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 60,974 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 91,778 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,504,000 after purchasing an additional 14,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RMD opened at $112.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.89. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.87 and a 52 week high of $112.66.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $623.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.78 million. ResMed had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 24.74%. ResMed’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. ResMed’s payout ratio is 41.93%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Sunday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 2,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $291,537.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James Hollingshead sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total transaction of $61,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,420 shares of company stock valued at $1,423,318. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

