US Bancorp DE Trims Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)

US Bancorp DE cut its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,754 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.05% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $5,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tiverton Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,678 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,849 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dale F. Morrison bought 4,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $124.60 per share, with a total value of $499,646.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,010 shares in the company, valued at $499,646. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $134.56 per share, for a total transaction of $6,055,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,200,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,045,312,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,547,810 shares of company stock worth $199,935,967. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $130.27 on Thursday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a fifty-two week low of $122.11 and a fifty-two week high of $157.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 28.32%. The business had revenue of $920.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 21st. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.86%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $155.00 price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Flavors and Fragrances. The Flavors segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

