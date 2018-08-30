US Xpress Enterprises (USX) vs. Universal Logistics (ULH) Head to Head Review

US Xpress Enterprises (NASDAQ: ULH) and Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get US Xpress Enterprises alerts:

26.6% of Universal Logistics shares are held by institutional investors. 71.0% of Universal Logistics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares US Xpress Enterprises and Universal Logistics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio US Xpress Enterprises $1.56 billion 0.46 -$4.06 million N/A N/A Universal Logistics $1.22 billion 0.85 $28.15 million $0.73 49.73

Universal Logistics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than US Xpress Enterprises.

Dividends

Universal Logistics pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. US Xpress Enterprises does not pay a dividend. Universal Logistics pays out 57.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares US Xpress Enterprises and Universal Logistics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets US Xpress Enterprises N/A N/A N/A Universal Logistics 3.70% 24.39% 6.54%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for US Xpress Enterprises and Universal Logistics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score US Xpress Enterprises 0 0 7 0 3.00 Universal Logistics 0 2 0 0 2.00

US Xpress Enterprises currently has a consensus target price of $21.80, indicating a potential upside of 47.10%. Universal Logistics has a consensus target price of $34.00, indicating a potential downside of 6.34%. Given US Xpress Enterprises’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe US Xpress Enterprises is more favorable than Universal Logistics.

Summary

Universal Logistics beats US Xpress Enterprises on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

US Xpress Enterprises Company Profile

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services. The company offers customers a portfolio of services using its truckload fleet and third-party carriers through its non-asset-based truck brokerage network. As of March 31, 2018, its fleet consisted of approximately 6,800 tractors and approximately 16,000 trailers, including approximately 1,300 tractors provided by independent contractors. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Universal Logistics Company Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers transportation services including dry van, flatbed, heavy haul, and refrigerated services; domestic and international freight forwarding and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services. The company transports various commodities comprising automotive parts, machinery, building materials, paper, food, consumer goods, furniture, steel, and other metals. It also offers value-added services for customer requirements, including material handling, consolidation, sequencing, sub-assembly, cross-dock services, kitting, repacking, warehousing, and returnable container management; and intermodal support services comprising short-to-medium distance delivery of rail and steamship containers between the railhead or port, and the customer and drayage services. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. serves automotive, steel, oil and gas, alternative energy, and manufacturing industries, as well as other transportation companies who aggregate loads from various shippers. The company was formerly known as Universal Truckload Services, Inc. and changed its name to Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. in April 2016. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Warren, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for US Xpress Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Xpress Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.