USA Technologies (USAT) Earns Daily Media Impact Score of 0.21

News articles about USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. USA Technologies earned a news impact score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the technology company an impact score of 46.0250450581556 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

USAT stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,416. The company has a market capitalization of $954.02 million, a P/E ratio of -805.00 and a beta of 0.62. USA Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $16.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

USAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of USA Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 23rd. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of USA Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of USA Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

USA Technologies Company Profile

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and machine-to-machine (M2M) services.

