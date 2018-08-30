Vail Resorts, Inc. (MTN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $213.59 Million

Brokerages forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) will post $213.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Vail Resorts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $218.44 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $206.80 million. Vail Resorts reported sales of $209.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, September 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vail Resorts will report full-year sales of $2.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.27 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Vail Resorts.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 7th. The company reported $6.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $844.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.83 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 20.23%. Vail Resorts’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.40 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Vail Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $295.00 target price (up from $232.00) on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Monday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $297.00 target price on Vail Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.56.

Shares of MTN opened at $295.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.18 and a beta of 0.35. Vail Resorts has a 12 month low of $200.68 and a 12 month high of $299.56.

In other Vail Resorts news, insider Patricia A. Campbell sold 8,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.06, for a total value of $2,443,946.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,383,552.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert A. Katz sold 45,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.61, for a total value of $12,321,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 556,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,833,956.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,189 shares of company stock valued at $15,912,143 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 13.7% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 362,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,430,000 after purchasing an additional 43,776 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 7,844.6% in the first quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 103,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,897,000 after purchasing an additional 101,980 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the first quarter valued at $482,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 12.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the first quarter valued at $488,000. 96.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, and Keystone resorts in Colorado; Park City Mountain resort in Utah; Heavenly, Northstar, and Kirkwood in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Northern Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as three urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vail Resorts (MTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.