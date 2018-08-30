Valmont Industries, Inc. (VMI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.80 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) will announce $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Valmont Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.73 and the highest is $1.91. Valmont Industries reported earnings per share of $1.56 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Valmont Industries will report full year earnings of $7.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.55 to $7.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.33 to $9.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Valmont Industries.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $682.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share.

VMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Valmont Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Valmont Industries by 101.3% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Valmont Industries by 127.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, TLP Group LLC purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMI stock opened at $141.15 on Monday. Valmont Industries has a one year low of $135.35 and a one year high of $176.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, and composite structures and components for the lighting and traffic, wireless communication, and roadway safety industries.

