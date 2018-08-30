ValuEngine Downgrades American Water Works (AWK) to Hold

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

AWK has been the topic of several other reports. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.79.

AWK opened at $87.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.28. American Water Works has a 1 year low of $76.04 and a 1 year high of $92.37. The company has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.16.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $853.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that American Water Works will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,114 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total value of $98,900.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,037,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,363,000 after purchasing an additional 798,684 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,281,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 140.4% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,234,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,355,000 after purchasing an additional 720,775 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,663,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,830,000 after purchasing an additional 586,729 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,605,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,161,668,000 after purchasing an additional 437,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states. The company operates approximately 72 surface water treatment plants; 527 groundwater treatment plants; 8 combined treatment plants; 127 wastewater treatment plants; 50,382 miles of transmission, distribution, and collection mains and pipes; 1,103 groundwater wells; 1,428 water and wastewater pumping stations; 1,313 treated water storage facilities; and 80 dams.

