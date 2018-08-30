ValuEngine Downgrades OTC Markets Group (OTCM) to Hold

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS OTCM opened at $29.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $334.60 million, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.12. OTC Markets Group has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $32.25.

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $14.06 million during the quarter. OTC Markets Group had a return on equity of 134.80% and a net margin of 26.16%. analysts anticipate that OTC Markets Group will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OTC Markets Group Company Profile

OTC Markets Group Inc engages in the financial market business in the United States. It offers OTC Link Alternative Trading System, which connects a network of brokers-dealers providing liquidity and execution services for various securities. The company also provides investors, traders, institutions, and regulators with a suite of enterprise and user level market data licenses through direct or extranet connectivity, third party market data redistributors, or order management systems.

